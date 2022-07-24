Holly Ramsay wows in ab-baring top and shorts Gordon Ramsay's daughter is so stylish

Holly Ramsay has gained a reputation for her fabulous sense of style, and she's been pulling out all the stops this summer in a series of glamorous looks.

At the weekend, she impressed once again as the blonde beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share a lovely new mirror selfie.

In the shot, the 22-year-old could be seen gazing at the camera as a filter effect made it appear that she was being reflected three times, with a circle of pretty colours around her.

In contrast, Holly wore all black, in short-shorts and an ab-baring crop top, which she accessorised with a small red handbag and a simple gold necklace featuring a small heart pendant.

Her long locks flowed past her shoulders and she kept her make-up neutral. Earlier this month, Gordon Ramsay's daughter rocked a white and red outfit when she attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone with her famous dad.

The podcast host and influencer looked the picture of relaxed glamour as she wore a stylish pair of red leather shorts, which she teamed with a matching red leather jacket and white vest.

Holly shared her latest look to Instagram

Sweetly, she held onto her dad's hand as they made their way through the crowds and Gordon stopped to be interviewed by Sky.

The MasterChef Junior host has been a huge support to his middle daughter as she continues to live a sober life.

Holly celebrated one year without alcohol in December 2021, explaining online that she gave up drinking to help her mental health.

The star is so stylish

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote: "I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn’t improving my mental health – which for me, comes first…"

Gordon responded by posting a heart emoji and the words: "What an incredible young lady and words can't explain enough how proud you make me feel. Love you so much, Dad."

The chef is a doting father, sharing five children with his wife Tana, who he married in 1996.

