Holly Ramsay is a total snow bunny in chalet girl outfit - dad Gordon reacts

Gordon Ramsay's 22-year-old daughter Holly took to Instagram on Monday to reminisce on her recent travels, and fans were left incredibly envious of her jet-setting start to 2022.

Holly shared several posts on social media, including a sunkissed bikini snap, a photo from the slopes on her recent ski trip, and several moments from her time in Saudia Arabia at the F1 with her dad. "Very thankful to be able to travel & explore new places again," Holly captioned her post.

The star also shared the sweetest snap cuddling up to her youngest brother Oscar, three, against an idyllic oceanside backdrop.

Looking radiant in a striking orange dress, the blonde beauty shared snaps from her time in the UAE, accessorising with a chic burgundy handbag and Tiffany jewellery as she posed on a lavish balcony.

Fans rushed to comment on Holly's IG post, gushing over her 'It-girl' lifestyle. "You belong in LA," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Living your best life as you should!"

"You look beautiful! As for that Oscar cuddle!" added a third, while a fourth commented: "The orange dress looks terrific on you [heart eye emoji]".

Even Victoria Beckham and dad Gordon joined in on the thread, 'liking' Holly's post.

Gordon and his wife Tana Ramsay share five children together; Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 22, Tilly, 20, and baby Oscar. The family often jet-set across the globe to enjoy time in the US - and with a seriously impressive transatlantic property portfolio, why wouldn't they?

The celebrity chef shares his $4.3million Los Angeles mansion with his wife Tana and their five children, and it's the perfect space to enjoy a Stateside family holiday.

It is believed the Ramsays spent time in the luxe LA home after travelling to Palm Beach to attend the wedding of close family friend Brooklyn Beckham to Nicola Peltz.

