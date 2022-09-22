Michelle Keegan wows in boyfriend jeans and quirky knit The Brassic star wrapped up warm for an English outing

Michelle Keegan has embraced the cooler months as she wrapped up for an outing in the UK with friends. The Brassic star opted for a relaxed aesthetic, complete with boyfriend jeans and a sumptuous knit which is truly unmissable.

Michelle, 35, sported casual denim trousers which boasted a light wash effect, teamed with a monochrome knit cardigan. Featuring a sporty chic basketball print in shades of cream and charcoal, the off-duty yet retro item was a striking choice for the stylish star.

To complete her on-the-go outfit, the actress slipped a pair of pristine white sneakers and wore her long brunette locks down loose with a side parting. Some large silver hoop earrings peeked through her silky mane, which framed her smiling face.

Michelle clasped a coffee in one hand as she posed for a wholesome photograph with friends. A natural makeup palette accentuated her naturally pretty features – which glowed in the autumn sunshine.

Michelle looked laid-back in denim

The star took to social media to share the snap with doting fans online. She simply captioned the Instagram Story: "Thursday, girl gang."

Michelle travelled to Australia for work back in May and stayed Down Under until the end of August when she returned to England.

The star recently returned from Australia

During her stay in Sydney, the actress shared very few updates of her time there, but on Thursday, she delighted fans by sharing ten never-before-seen photos taken during the past months.

"Sydney memories," she simply captioned the post, which featured a lovely photo of herself in a long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted black trousers, which perfectly showed off her contemporary street style.

Several other photos show her on the set of BBC drama series Ten Pound Poms, and others enjoying some of Sydney’s landmarks, like the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Fans of Michelle were quick to praise her snaps, with one writing: "Will miss your stories of Sydney, was loving that you were over here filming. Can't wait see it now."

