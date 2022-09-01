Michelle Keegan stuns in mini skirt as she reveals exciting news – 'The wait is finally over'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan might currently be on the other side of the world, but her mind is still very much in the UK, particularly on her Very collection, which she has proudly been designing and promoting since 2017.

MORE: Michelle Keegan displays never-ending legs in intimate candid photo

On Wednesday, the actress took time out of her busy filming schedule to announce some very exciting news to fans – an £80 pink suit she has designed for the brand is now officially on sale.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan struts in a series of seriously striking summer fits

"The wait is finally over! The pink suit is now liveeeee!" she wrote alongside a gorgeous photo of herself wearing the suit, which includes a cute pink mini skirt, featuring a small slit on the side.

MORE: Why Mark Wright stopped sharing updates on dream house with wife Michelle Keegan

READ: Michelle Keegan stuns in chic summer outfit for relaxed lunch Down Under

Michelle showed off the pink suit on Instagram

The star, who is married to Mark Wright, is also modelling the matching blazer, which she's accessorised with a white crop top and gold jewellery.

Fans loved the update and rushed to comment on the post, many revealing they would be buying the stunning co-ord.

"I'm ordering mine right now!" wrote one, whilst another added: "Wowweeeee Michelle very pretty in pink." A third remarked: "Ooooh I love a bright suit."

Michelle has been living in Australia since May

Since her move to Australia, Michelle has chosen to share rare snippets of her life Down Under. Last week, she delighted fans as she shared several photos taken at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, and revealed that she was "still" wearing a coat, due to the cold weather.

Michelle flew to Australia back in May to film her new BBC series Ten Pound Poms. The star missed celebrating her eighth wedding anniversary with her husband Mark, but he flew over to visit her during the summer.

According to the actress, Mark quickly fell in love with the country, with Michelle confessing on Instagram: "Never known anyone to thrive somewhere so much! Living his best life."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.<