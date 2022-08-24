Michelle Keegan nails off-duty chic in seriously sumptuous trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Not many could effortlessly pull off a pair of white knitted flares – yet Michelle Keegan does so with the utmost elegance. The Brassic star wowed fans in the luxurious trousers as she crouched down to give an adorable dachshund some TLC in Sydney.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan looks unreal in the brightest mini skirt and heels

Michelle, 35, looked ethereal in the cream flares, which she paired with a classic khaki bomber jacket and a white collared top. A simple black leather handbag was strapped across her arm- and she shielded her face from the Australian sun with a pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan struts in a series of seriously striking summer fits

The actress wore her brunette hair scraped back into a high ponytail and opted for a radiant, fresh-faced appearance. She beamed as she crouched down beside a sun-soaked harbour setting to pet her furry friend, who looked delighted to receive attention from the star.

SEE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby plans: everything the couple has said

Michelle took to social media to share the wholesome snap with fans via her Instagram Stories. She captioned the image: "Happiest when…"

Michelle looked beautiful in knit

If Michelle's crisp white trousers have caught your eye, then we have just the pair for you. These knitted flares in cream are ideal for the cooler months ahead and can be paired with an oversized jumper for a laidback look or dressed up with a simple cami top and boots.

White Knit Trousers, £24, ASOS Design

Why not consider opting for a more sustainable option with these finely woven cream ribbed knit flared trousers?

+ NET SUSTAIN Ribbed-knit Flared Pants, £58.50 was £195, Aaizél

According to Net-a-Porter: "They've been made by an ethically accredited local workshop that the brand has built a strong relationship with, and the production process is rated at 96% efficiency when it comes to minimizing waste, with all off-cuts donated."

Michelle has been spending the last few months in Australia filming her BBC series Ten Pound Poms – but she hasn't forgotten about her other beloved TV shows.

The actress shared some good news on Friday when she revealed that her Sky hit series Brassic is returning for season four in a matter of weeks.

MORE: Michelle Keegan wows in sleek sports bra and leggings

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Michelle stunned in a geometric print, bodycon mini dress and a cropped denim jacket.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.