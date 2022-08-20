Michelle Keegan highlights gym-honed legs in bodycon mini dress

Michelle Keegan may have been spending the last few months in Australia filming her BBC series Ten Pound Poms – but she hasn't forgotten about her other beloved TV shows.

The actress shared some good news on Friday when she revealed that her Sky hit series Brassic is returning for season four in a matter of weeks! Sharing the promotional poster on Instagram, Michelle wrote: "'Trouble sticks together' The gang are BACK!!!! 7th September #brassic4 @skytv."

Michelle looked beautiful in the image, rocking a geometric print, bodycon mini dress that perfectly highlighted her gym-honed physique and her toned, bronzed legs.

Fans were delighted with the news, with many hitting the 'like' button on her post and others simply writing: "Can't wait!"

Michelle's good news comes after she was joined Down Under by her husband Mark Wright, who has since returned to the UK.

During his trip, the couple enjoyed a fun boat ride to Manly before heading to Sydney for a lavish dinner at Mr. Wong.

Michelle looks gorgeous in the promo photo for Brassic

Dressed up to the nines, the actress slipped into a black slinky one-shoulder top and dark denim jeans. She finished off her look with statement gold earrings and a delicate pendant.

She captioned her post: "Celebrating not having to press that snooze button in the morning". "We are all missing you X," wrote Michelle's mother-in-law, Carol Wright, in the comment section.

Bowled over by her stylish appearance, one fan penned: "Gorgeous as always!" whilst a second added: "Such a queen" followed by a love heart emoji.

Mark visited is wife Down Under and had a great time

Michelle later revealed that Mark was "living his best life" while visiting his wife. Sharing a photo of him posing against an impressive, spray-painted wall, she wrote: "Never known anyone to thrive somewhere so much! Living his best life."

The brunette beauty has been in Australia since May, filming the new BBC series Ten Pound Poms which follows a group of Britons in 1956 as they emigrate to Australia after the war.

