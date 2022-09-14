Julianne Hough's $18,000 a month NY home is the epitome of city living The star recently relocated to the Big Apple

Julianne Hough has been living comfortably in her new $18,000 a month New York residence, after parting ways with her Hollywood mansion in sunny Los Angeles, California.

On September 14, 2022, Hough took to Instagram to showcase new pictures of her new $18,000 a month New York home.

The set of photos highlighted Hough’s elegant figure robed in a cool summer dress, while simultaneously giving her fans a taste of her rustic themed livingroom.

The 34-year-old moved to New York from Los Angeles in April, 2022, cutting her housing cost significantly. The former Dancing With the Stars personalities Los Angeles rent was estimated to be $40,000 a month according to Dirt.

While on paper, the dancer definitely downgraded in terms of size, it seems that she is now enjoying a more secluded lifestyle.

"This home is a masterpiece. The gourmet open kitchen is equipped with stunning quality finishes. Contact me today to grasp the opportunity to reside in this magnificent New York City home," the home's listing reads.t

Julianne's home looks so chic

The townhouse is located blocks away from New York’s famous Washington Square Park and was listed by the famed east coast realtor Terrence Harding, AKA MC Klepto from the 90s rap group Junior M.A.F.I.A., which was a stepping stone for the late Notorious B.I.G.’s career.

Julianne’s relocation choice was based on her new star role in a new Broadway play called POTUS opening this spring.

Julianne is loving living in NY

"My entire life, I have always been inspired by the unmatched talent that graces the Broadway stage. Being part of a production like this speaks to the artistry, dedication, and grit that it takes to become that level of entertainer," the star said in an Instagram post earlier this month.

