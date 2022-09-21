Victoria Beckham surprises in slinky dress - and her bag has most heartfelt link to David

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the beautiful Victoria Beckham shared a series of fabulous images of herself carrying her latest item from her fashion line - a stunning black handbag with a striking gold chain strap.

READ: Harper Beckham wears sweetest dress to pay respects to The Queen

The former Spice Girl's 'Chain Pouch Bag' is priced at £890 and comes in a variety of shades, from pink to green.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham stuns in VB body cut-out midi dress

The website says of the arm candy: "With its generous size, envelope design and soft structure, the Chain Pouch bag is a tactile style.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham make big changes at Cotswolds home after security fears

In classic black, the gold-tone hardware makes for a striking detail, drawing inspiration from masculine watch straps and referencing the jewellery seen in VB’s Spring Summer 2022 collection. The front flap folds neatly into the strap, which also doubles a wristlet for versatility."

Sharing a smouldering shot of herself up close while holding the bag, she said: "I’m in love with the chain detail on my new Chain Pouch bag! It was inspired by a watch that @DavidBeckham gave me a few years ago.This is such an easy bag to wear with every outfit – I’m pairing mine with my new season v-neck midi dress in Steel Grey x VB."

Victoria in her dress and special bag

The style icon also teamed the bag with a dazzling silk dress, styling it up a storm.

Chain Pouch Bag In Black Leather, £890.00, Victoria Beckham

She said: "My new MUST-HAVE bag of the season!! When designing my new leather bags, I really wanted to create something that was both beautiful and practical, but felt fresh, chic, and effortless – and the Chain Pouch bag does all of that. It’s my go-to for autumn, and comes in 5 easy-to-wear colours."

READ: Victoria Beckham pays a special tribute wearing show-stopping black dress

Victoria, 48, also shared a snap of supermodel Karlie Kloss carrying the bag, so we think it's set to be the IT bag of the Autumn.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page