Victoria Beckham surprises in slinky dress - and her bag has most heartfelt link to David

Laura Sutcliffe
Victoria Beckham looked stylish in her latest Instagram post carrying a black bag with a chain strap from her own fashion line. It was inspired by a gift husband David Beckham gave her.
On Wednesday, the beautiful Victoria Beckham shared a series of fabulous images of herself carrying her latest item from her fashion line - a stunning black handbag with a striking gold chain strap.
READ: Harper Beckham wears sweetest dress to pay respects to The Queen
The former Spice Girl's 'Chain Pouch Bag' is priced at £890 and comes in a variety of shades, from pink to green.
WATCH: Victoria Beckham stuns in VB body cut-out midi dress
The website says of the arm candy: "With its generous size, envelope design and soft structure, the Chain Pouch bag is a tactile style.
MORE: David and Victoria Beckham make big changes at Cotswolds home after security fears
In classic black, the gold-tone hardware makes for a striking detail, drawing inspiration from masculine watch straps and referencing the jewellery seen in VB’s Spring Summer 2022 collection. The front flap folds neatly into the strap, which also doubles a wristlet for versatility."
Sharing a smouldering shot of herself up close while holding the bag, she said: "I’m in love with the chain detail on my new Chain Pouch bag! It was inspired by a watch that @DavidBeckham gave me a few years ago.This is such an easy bag to wear with every outfit – I’m pairing mine with my new season v-neck midi dress in Steel Grey x VB."
Victoria in her dress and special bag
The style icon also teamed the bag with a dazzling silk dress, styling it up a storm.
Chain Pouch Bag In Black Leather, £890.00, Victoria Beckham
She said: "My new MUST-HAVE bag of the season!! When designing my new leather bags, I really wanted to create something that was both beautiful and practical, but felt fresh, chic, and effortless – and the Chain Pouch bag does all of that. It’s my go-to for autumn, and comes in 5 easy-to-wear colours."
READ: Victoria Beckham pays a special tribute wearing show-stopping black dress
Victoria, 48, also shared a snap of supermodel Karlie Kloss carrying the bag, so we think it's set to be the IT bag of the Autumn.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page