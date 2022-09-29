Avril Lavigne looks unreal in fishnets and knee-high boots The Bite Me singer was supporting Kourtney Kardashian's launch

Avril Lavigne turned heads in daring fishnets and knee-high boots when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to support her good friend Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme launch.

The 37-year-old singer looked amazing in her punk rock get-up, teaming her stockings with an oversized rock tee. Avril’s Miu Miu boots took centre stage, with the Bite Me singer making a serious statement in the lace-up, chain-embellished footwear as she left the event, flashing a beaming smile in photos published on the MailOnline.

The star slung an electric blue purse over one shoulder and wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves, allowing her bold orange highlights to pop.

Avril, who has collaborated with Kourtney's husband Travis Barker, showed her support for the Kardashians star at the event, which was also attended by showbiz matriarch Kris Jenner and Kourtney’s sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The pop princess is known for her edgy style

Kourtney recently launched her vegan and gluten-free, mood-stimulating gummies, which come in three flavours: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill and Lemme Focus.

Avril has been championing the same Sk8er Boi-inspired style since she first burst onto the scene in 2002.

The multiple Grammy award-winning singer recently delighted fans when she rocked a Versace jacket and matching hotpants.

Avril regularly delights fans with her outfit posts

Avril elevated the striking black ensemble by slipping on her now trademark fishnets and added her distinctive twist by opting for a pair of Converse sneakers.

The star captioned the images: "Very Versace," adding black heart and skull emojis. Her 11.6 million Instagram followers immediately began commenting: "You. Are. Beyond," wrote one fan and another fan labelled Avril's look "iconic."