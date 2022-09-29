Heidi Klum shares glimpse from her 'home office' in a bikini The supermodel is getting to work

Heidi Klum may constantly be on the go, but that doesn't mean she can't soak up some sun while getting through her day.

She proved just that with her latest social media post, providing a glimpse of life at home with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

VIDEO: Heidi Klum lounges in a pastel pink bikini

He looked to be quite busy as he sat with his laptop by their sunny pool, while Heidi seemed a little more distracted.

The supermodel simply leaned into her husband while wearing nothing but a brown tiny string bikini and an orange baseball cap.

She allowed her hair to fall over her face, even giving her husband a kiss, and while Tom seemed to be quite absorbed with his work, Heidi playfully captioned her post: "Home office today."

The America's Got Talent judge is loving the opportunity to spend more time with her family, particularly her husband Tom as he also travels for work.

Heidi shared a glimpse of her 'home office' with Tom

She shared one of the glimpses of their shared time together during one of their travels as he jets around the world as well as guitarist for German rock band Tokio Hotel.

Heidi clung to his arm as he pulled off a cool pose, staring dead center while wearing a simple tee and a pair of sunglasses.

His wife couldn't have looked more delighted as she wore a brightly colored oversized knit sweater that flopped on her arms.

She paired it with cropped jeans and a knit bucket hat, all for a romantic time away with Tom and lovingly deemed him her "ride or die!!!"

The couple can't help fawning over each other

Tom and Heidi first started dating in 2018, making their relationship public in May of that year. After getting engaged later that year, they privately married in February of 2019.

Since then, along with caring for her four children alongside ex-husband Seal, Tom and Heidi have been inseparable, frequently sharing adoring photographs and videos from their daily life together.

