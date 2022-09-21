Heidi Klum rocks daring mini dress and thigh-high boots in stunning new appearance The AGT judge looked incredible

Heidi Klum opted for a bold entrance to Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday, rocking a daring mini dress that left little to the imagination.

The AGT judge looked sensational in the plunging sequin frock, which she wore with nothing underneath, teaming the mini number with a pair of black thigh-high boots. Heidi's intricate coat-style dress featured metallic detailing and colored thread.

Heidi kept her neck bare so as not to distract from her naked chest, instead accessorizing with stacks of gold rings. She wore her long blonde hair cascading down past her shoulders and added a metallic smokey eye and a nude lip to keep her outfit the focus.

Heidi was joined by her mini-me daughter Leni, who looked stunning in a strapless leather top and matching leather wide-legged, high-waisted pants.

The supermodel's appearance comes after she and Leni reunited at Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary Celebration x Harper's Bazaar Icons event, held at the department store during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

The duo twinned in leather outfits, with Heidi grabbing attention in a figure-hugging, floor-length black dress. The Rick Owens number hugged her supermodel curves and featured a cut-out across her chest that exposed her toned stomach.

Leni, meanwhile, took some style inspiration from her mom and opted for a stunning Roberto Cavalli dress that featured a leather bustier that flowed into a leopard print skirt.

The 18-year-old added long leather gloves and wore her hair pulled back into a tight bun which highlighted her chiseled bone structure.

Their reunion came after Heidi admitted she's struggling to deal with Leni's absence from the family home after she recently moved to NYC to attend college.

The German model opened up about the teen's new life in the Big Apple during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden during which she admitted she's constantly scared.

Heidi chatted about her struggles and revealed she's become increasingly upset that Leni doesn't return her phone calls. "This weekend, she just moved in [to college], and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don't hear anything.

"And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

