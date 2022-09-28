Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter Leni showcases stylish hair transformation The supermodel and award-winning singer share four children

Heidi Klum and Seal are doting parents to four children, and their oldest child Leni is making waves in the fashion industry.

Most recently, the aspiring model took to Instagram to showcase a new stylish look after taking a trip to the hairdressers.

She attended the ghd Deutschland & Österreich salon and shared a photo from the hairdressers' chair showcasing her freshly-chopped and colored locks.

Fans were quick to comment on the new 'do, with one writing: "New hair is so cute," while another wrote: "You look amazing." A third added: "Love your hair."

It's been an exciting time for the teenager, who recently moved out of home for the first time to attend college in New York City.

Heidi recently opened up about the change and admitted that while she is thrilled about the 18-year-old's exciting new adventure, her "heart will be sad" without her daughter at home.

"I am [so proud]," Heidi told ET Online. "You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life."

The supermodel added: "Unfortunately, she is moving away from home, which is obviously sad but at the same time that she's got enough to go for it.

"She's moving to New York. I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for many years.

"'So, she knows it well because I always move my family to New York when we were still filming. So, I think she's going to have a good time, but my heart will be sad."

Heidi Klum and Seal share four children

While Seal is more private about his family life, he recently was pictured attending the US Opens in New York with Leni.

The award-winning singer has a very strong bond with Leni, having met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with her.

He went on to officially adopt Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

During a red carpet appearance with Leni in 2021 for the premiere of The Harder They Fall, Seal had the sweetest words to say about his daughter.

Leni is following in her mom's footsteps as a model

He told Entertainment Tonight of their close bond: "It's always been like this, from the day I met your mother. She [Heidi] was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful woman. We have always had this bond."

Heidi and Seal also share children Henry, Johan and Lou. The couple were married between 2005 and 2014, and the German supermodel has gone on to marry Tom Kaulitz.

