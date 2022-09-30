Victoria Beckham stuns in unforgettable slinky dress at debut PFW show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham, 48, made an impact during her very first showcase as an international fashion designer at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, wearing a modern take on the LBD.

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer arrived for her Spring/Summer 2023 show wearing a black midi dress with rushed detailing on the skirt and draped sleeves. VB kept warm in a pair of black tights and matching heels, and she was previously seen leaving her hotel holding her black leather chain pouch, which retails for £890.

Victoria was accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter Harper Beckham, husband David Beckham and two sons Romeo and Cruz, plus Cruz's girlfriend Tana - and the famous family was a sight to behold. The mother-of-four kept her beauty look elegant, with her brunette hair fastened into a business-chic high bun with loose spikes adding an effortlessly undone look.

Meanwhile, she highlighted her flawless skin with dewy makeup and smokey brown eyes. Luckily, her makeup didn't budge when she shed a tear after her show had ended, as she embraced her husband David and close friend Eva Longoria.

Early on Friday morning, the star took to Instagram to share her anticipation and excitement for the catwalk show. She posted a photo of herself reviewing her line-up which she captioned: "Putting the finishing touches to my #VBSS23 collection! I’m so excited to invite you to watch my #PFW debut show live from 5:30PM." She couldn't contain her glee and added: "Woohoo!! We are in Paris!!! x VB".

The fashion designer was pictured leaving her hotel in a black midi dress

Victoria has been in Paris for days and revealed on Instagram that she had received a stunning bouquet of white roses from her loyal husband David, wishing her good luck.

The event is a momentous occasion for the designer, who has never showcased her collection in Paris before. The presentation, her first live show since the Coronavirus pandemic, was held at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement.

She was supported by her husband David and children Romeo, Cruz and Harper

The sweet note that David attached to the bouquet read: "Dear Victoria, can't wait to see all your hard work pay off. I know it will be amazing! So proud of you. Lots of love, David."

Victoria's glamourous attire in Paris is so different from the casual family snaps that she shared on Instagram last Sunday. In a series of photos which were taken at her and David Beckham's Cotswolds home, Victoria shocked and delighted fans by throwing on a brown hooded jumper!

The Beckhams looked stylish ahead of VB's Spring/Summer 2023 show

Spice Girl looked totally relaxed and natural, wearing very little makeup, and her hair tied back in a simple ponytail - a look that is worlds away from her tailored outfits and glamorous dresses we are used to seeing her wear.

