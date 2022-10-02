Kim Kardashian turns heads with her latest family portrait - her children's outfits can't be missed How cool!

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to bold and show-stopping looks, and it appears as though her four children are following in her footsteps!

The star shared with her children some of the glamor she experiences when traveling abroad to attend several different fashion weeks, the latest being Milan.

She whisked them off to Italy, naturally on Kim Air, as she debuted her new collection with Dolce & Gabbana, Ciao Kim.

Taking to Instagram to share some of the most fabulous moments of their latest trip, a snapshot of her with North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, three, really took the cake.

The family portrait sees them all dressed to the nines, and it's set to a black and white filter. It captures Kim looking elegant as ever as she sits in between the four siblings, donning a fitted black gown packed with black stones throughout its length.

Her children look no less glamorous, with North opting for embellished silver pants with a silver leather corset layered over a white t-shirt, topping the shiny look off with equally shiny tiny sunglasses.

What a stylish bunch!

Her sister Chicago opted in on the shine, donning a gem encrusted bodice over a black turtleneck and black pants.

Meanwhile, the girls' brothers looked cool as ever, with Saint wearing an all black monochromatic look, and Psalm looking serious posing in a white tank top and black trousers.

Kim was the epitome of glamor at the collection's debut

"Amore," Kim simply captioned the post, which also featured photos of her with the Italian brand's founders and her alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their entourage.

Fans couldn't help but weigh in on all of the outfits and her children's looks, taking to the comments section to write: "I LOVE THIS!!!!" and: "Iconic," as well as: "North," with a praising hands emoji," plus another follower said: "Psalm was over it!" joking about his serious demeanor.

