Kim Kardashian makes incredible fashion revelation concerning Kourtney and Travis wedding The SKIMS mogul did some repurposing

Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian clan rocked the Dolce and Gabbana for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding.

However, the TV star gave her fans an unexpected insight into the incredible outfits that were part of the ceremony and how hers in particular came about.

She took to her Instagram stories to reveal that the black sheer gown she wore was actually a mixture of a strapless black dress with a sheer mini underneath.

Kim wrote: "Fun fact about this look for the wedding! I know you guys just saw me in my archive on last week's episode of The Kardashians! I have every piece photographed and on an app.

"So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!"

Kim revealed that she'd been able repurpose previous outfits for her dress to the Kravis wedding

She then shared a snapshot of herself wearing the original black gown to the Glamour Awards, saying that she'd purchased it at Bergdorf Goodman in 2011.

"But to make the dress more modern and more me, I wore this laced glove Veterments dress I had in my closet for a layered lace look," Kim added, including a picture of a full-sleeved lace mini dress that she wore under the gown.

The gothic black ensemble that Kim wore kept in theme with the wedding, with many of the other attendees also in shades of black.

Meanwhile, her mother Kris Jenner and siblings Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie also all sported Dolce and Gabbana outfits, making a unified fashion statement.

The TV star wore her gown originally to the Glamour Awards

Kourtney wore a corset satin and lace mini dress, also by Dolce and Gabbana, pairing it with white heels, long tulle gloves and a statement hand-embroidered veil that featured a large replica of the Virgin Mary alongside the words, 'Family, Loyalty, Respect,' – a sweet nod to one of Travis' tattoos.

