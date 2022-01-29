Kim Kardashian sends fans wild in eye-catching pink bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian just shared the most jaw-dropping photo on Instagram – and it's sparked a major fan frenzy. Wowing her 283 million followers on Friday, the reality star shared a number of throwback snaps from her recent tropical vacation, which she captioned: "Still spamming vacay pics."

Seen posing up a storm in a bright pink string bikini and oversized sunglasses, the mother-of-four looked absolutely incredible. Working on her tan from the comfort of a sunlounger, Kim swept her dark locks into a low ponytail and sported a subtle hint of nude lipgloss.

Kim rocked a bright pink bikini while sunbathing

Surrounded by palm trees and sprawling views of the beach, it's safe to say we're just a little bit jealous!

Unsurprisingly, within minutes of posting, the 41-year-old received endless praise from her fans. "This is beyond amazing," wrote one. "Keep them coming!" added another. Meanwhile, Kim's sister Khloe commented "Oh my soul" and her good friend Olivia Pierson replied, "My goodness," with a heart-eye and fire emoji.

Fuschia bikini top, $90 / £85, and matching bottoms, $90 / £84, Net-a-Porter

While it's unclear where exactly the Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star is pictured, fans might remember Kim's recent trip to the Bahamas alongside her boyfriend, Pete Davison. Earlier this month, the loved up pair were spotted holding hands and smiling as they headed off on a romantic boat trip.

Kim and Pete were first romantically linked in October 2021, however before they even started dating, the pair had already known each other for years, and had previously appeared on Saturday Night Live together.

The reality star has been sharing several throwback snaps from her recent vacation

Fans are loving Kim's vacation snaps right now, and on Wednesday she shared several more from her trip, this time posing in a black long-sleeved top, gloves and bikini bottoms as she went for a swim. "Long time no sea," read the caption.

The week before she'd also modelled an electric blue bikini from her mega-successful Skims label – and wow.

