Kim Kardashian opens up about life as a mom-of-four in rare personal interview The Kardashians star shares her children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous celebrities of the moment but it isn't often that she sits down to give interviews.

However, on Monday, The Kardashians star appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about everything from her famous family to life as a busy mom-of-four.

Kim shares her children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye West, and gave an incredible insight into their life away from the cameras.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian makes big discovery involving daughter North

She admitted to feeling mom guilt every day when she drops her children off at school, particularly her youngest two - Chicago and Psalm.

"Dropping off in pre-school is really hard, like, walking away," she said. She added that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who is mom to three-year-old True Thompson, never wants to leave.

The Kardashian siblings all take their children to school in the morning, and Kim told the hosts that they "see each other at school" every day.

Kim Kardashian is a doting mom to four children

On her morning routine, she said: "I love my morning routine, it’s a mad house, chaos, it’s amazing. I do car pool every single day that’s my thing. All my sisters do so we see each other at school.”

Kim added that she enjoys spending quality time with her children individually and takes them on trips so that they can benefit from one-to-one time.

Recently, she took her oldest daughter North to Paris. The Skims founder recently announced her split from Pete Davidson, but during the chat with Kelly and Ryan, she admitted to not currently looking for anyone.

The Skims founder shares her children with Kanye West

"Absolutely no one," Kim said when asked, adding: "I'm just not ready. I just want chill, I’m not looking for anything." Kim has not lot returned to the United States after spending the weekend in Milan during Fashion Week.

The reality star was spotted sitting in the FROW and the Dolce & Gabbana show along with her mom Kris Jenner, her four children and sister Khloe.

Khloe was joined by rumoured love interest Michele Morrone, who was also pictured with Kim at the event.

