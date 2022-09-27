Inside Kim Kardashian's $150 million private plane named Kim Air Kim has decked the plane out with her own style

Kim Kardashian is one of the most successful businesswomen in the world so of course she has her own private jet, affectionately named Kim Air.

The mom-of-four purchased the Gulfstream earlier in 2022 reportedly for $95 million. But in classic Kardashian style, Kim has pimped out the plane with custom modifications and it is now rumored to be worth $150 million.

The plane was first seen on season one of The Kardashians on Hulu when Kim took the cameras on a tour, joking: "I feel like I’m doing an MTV Cribs for planes."

"I never dreamed I would own a plane," she continued. "I wanted it to feel like an extension of me and an extension of my home."

Kim has taken her friends on the flight

"Usually planes are dark with lighter leather. Mine, I had custom all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back. Every seat has its own phone charger!" she shared.

Kim then revealed that "the best, most exciting part of the plane" is that she had cashmere accents added to every possible element, from the overhead baggage compartments, ceilings, seats and headrests.

Kim purchased the plane earlier in 2022

Kim pimped the plane out

During season two, fans will see Kim take younger sister Kendall for her first ride on the airplane as the pair fly to Milan, Italy for the Prada runway show.

The transatlantic journey is made easy for the pair though, as Kim Air has ten beds with several that convert into King-size beds.

Kim celebrated her friend's birthdays on the plane

The plane was designed by Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, and there are two bathrooms on board.

Kim previously shared that the plane was also giving her design ideas for her loungewear brand Skims, when she revealed that she was considering a line of slippers as she didn't want people to wear shoes on board.

