Inside Kim Kardashian's jaw-dropping $70million Malibu home

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to luxury real estate, having owned several incredible homes in Calabasas, Hidden Hills and Wyoming, but her newest property may be her best one yet.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's incredible property portfolio revealed

The Kardashians star has splashed out $70.4million on a dreamy beachfront home in Malibu that once belonged to Cindy Crawford, and it's easy to see why Kim couldn't resist snapping it up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's office is out of this world

The incredible home spans spans 7,450 square feet and is designed to take advantage of the beautiful views, with several terraces and expansive decks ideal for entertaining.

MORE: Kim Kardashian is selling two of her homes following Pete Davidson split

The house boasts a living room, den, dining area and gourmet kitchen with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to a wraparound deck with a fire pit.

The master suite has dual spa-like bathrooms and a walk-in closet, along with its own fireplace and sitting area, while another bedroom has its own private entrance, bathroom and kitchen.

RELATED: Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' amazing houses

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, other impressive facilities include a gym, media room, tennis courts and an outdoor pool and spa complete with a cabana with its own fireplace, all with dreamy sea views.

The house also benefits from direct access to the beach, and sits on three acres of land, offering Kim and her family plenty of space and privacy.

GALLERY: Inside Kim Kardashian's $60m family home

Kim's new home most recently belonged to Yellowstone star Barret Swatek and her husband Adam Weiss, who listed it for $99.5million in March – more than double the $45million that Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber sold it for in 2018.

It is the highest-price home sold in Malibu in 2022 and the fourth highest in California, so it is little surprise that Kim is unloading some other homes from her property portfolio to make way for her new investment.

The mother-of-four is selling a ranch in Hidden Hills that she has never lived in for $5.3million, along with her Calabasas condo that has previously served as an office for her KKW Beauty and Skims businesses, for $3.5million.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.