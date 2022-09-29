Holly Willoughby is a dream in leopard print mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From sweater vests to midi dresses, Holly Willougby’s autumn wardrobe is giving us serious new season style inspiration.

Her latest coveted look? On Thursday, Holly hosted This Morning wearing a leopard print mini dress and we’re obsessed.

The animal print mini is by sustainable British brand Albaray and features a high neck and long sleeves with an A-line cut. Its figure-skimming empire line shape and lightly puffed long sleeves make it super flattering and it’s crafted from the softest, sustainably-sourced viscose.

The mum-of-three accessorised with Rupert Sanderson’s suede Mabel court shoes in black and her hair styled sleek and straight.

Animal Empire Line Short Dress, £79, Albaray

Retailing for £79, it’s selling out quickly but keep checking the website and John Lewis for restocks.

M&S also has a similar piece available in every size, from 6-24, and it's so affordable at just £22.50.

Jersey Animal Print High Neck Skater Dress, £22.50, M&S

A leopard print dress is to autumn what a floral dress is to spring, with some fashion fans considering it to be as chic and timeless as an LBD. So versatile, you could pair yours with heels like Holly, chunky boots for off-duty days or on-trend knee-high boots for a statement look.

If shorter dresses aren’t your style, Albaray also has the same dress in a midi length and it's still in stock in almost every size. We're not sure which one we love more.

Animal Empire Line Midi Dress, £89, Albaray

