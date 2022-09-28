Carol Vorderman showcases incredible figure in new bikini video The star looks fabulous!

Carol Vorderman stunned her followers on social media on Wednesday, when she shared a new bikini video – and she looked amazing.

In the short clip, the star modelled cut-off denim shorts and a Union Jack bikini top. The Kanye West song Stronger played over footage of Carol turning towards and away from the camera, along with an image of a 10 kg kettlebell.

The glam 61-year-old captioned the video: "Evening. Just a bit hooked on a new stretching regime and kettle bell workouts… Doesn't take much to keep me happy eh?!

"I'm still flying the flag in spite of the current economic nightmare going on in the country…!!!! [British flag emoji]."

Her commenters rushed to show their approval for her look, with Carol's friend, former Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins commenting: "GO ON!!!!!"

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan posted two heart-eyes emojis in response, while another added: "Keep on flying the flag Carol."

"Wowzers," added a fourth, while a fifth added: "Stunning just stunning."

Carol looked stunning in the video

The previous day, the former Countdown star shared her approval for Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand Skims as she shared three stunning selfies, showing her in tight training leggings and a beige crop top.

"A short health/gym break in a bit of sunshine....am getting obsessed with @skims....by @kimkardashian," she wrote alongside the photos, before adding: "This crop top for gym is SOOOO comfy.... Doing loads of stretching and weights and having a great time. Home soon xx."

Carol loves to keep fit

In the snaps, Carol's abs are on show, and fans couldn't help but compliment her figure. "You look fantastic," one wrote, whilst another added: "Wow, you look fab."

A third remarked: "Wow insane you look gorgeous."

Last month, the mother-of-two headed to Jason Vale's Juicemaster retreat in Portugal and revealed she had dropped over a dress size in over two weeks.

