Carol Vorderman rocks unbelievable denim ensemble - and she is a vision

Carol Vorderman took to social media on Saturday wearing the most incredible denim ensemble for her appearance on BBC Radio Wales.

The Countdown presenter, 61, was the ultimate bombshell in the snap which saw her rock, what appeared to be a denim shirt that was styled with the top few buttons undone. As for her hair, the mother-of-two wore her stunning blonde tresses down in natural waves.

WATCH: Carol Voderman is the ultimate bombshell in denim ensemble

Talking directly to the camera, Carol said: "Oh how I've missed you, Radio Wales I have missed you so much, I'm back."

The star was certainly pleased to be on the show and shared a second update from behind the scenes. The ITV host filmed herself in slow motion smiling away and added the song, She's a Lady, by Tom Jones.

Carol was a vision

Alongside the beautiful clip were the words: "If Tom says so… don't argue," next to a red love heart emoji.

Ahead of her appearance on the show, on Friday Carol had fans obsessed after she shared the most impressive update posing in a red two-piece sportswear set.

The sporty look perfectly showed off her phenomenal toned torso and petite physique as she shared her fitness mission to "learn[ing] the splits."

Captioning the clip, she penned: "Been trying much more yoga and Pilates and "learning the splits" stretching this summer...now I’ve put it into my own routine as pure slow yoga isn’t for me, even though it’s obviously very good.

The star is so passionate about wellness

"Soooooooo just a few shots from what I now do every morning (not the whole routine)...a bit of the 5 Tibetans (a yoga thing) and adductors and abs and hamstrings all good and firing…"

"I call it my… 'Happy bird who’s not giving into a number routine. And to anyone who says you shouldn't do 'this or that' at a certain age...and is still living in the 20th or even 19th century...please bear this in mind when you’re attempting to troll any woman no matter what their age…

"I love my life, I’m alive and fit and happy.....but do you know the strongest bit of my body now? It’s my middle finger.....and I use that middle finger without apology....so a word from the wise."

One fan wrote: "You look amazing, inspiring x." A second said: "You're a great person! Keep living your living with this positivity! It only bothers negative people!" A third said: "Well said. Bravo lass."

