Carol Vorderman shows off toned torso in fiery red crop top The star took to social media

Carol Vorderman was a vision on Thursday when she sported the most incredible fiery red sportswear set

In the photo, the Countdown star, 61, showed off her toned torso as she rocked the vibrant co-ord which was comprised of a red long-sleeved Angola crop top with a ¾ zip and a matching pair of leggings in the same cherry red shade by Stronger.

Captioning the post, the This Morning host wrote: "YOGA-ING Well I've never been into it BUT I do like the stretching (also started learning how to do the splits...following an eastern European gentleman online who says it takes 4 weeks...Well who am I to argue?).

"So have been doing my yoga-stretchy things for a month now...and the breathing stuff...gives you a good wake-up call. I'm still [rubbish] at it but I feel no shame...so that's OK.

Carol looked sensational

"Good for the core /abs/back. Never had a problem with my back funnily enough...Lucky woman... but protected it. Sending huge sympathy to anyone who struggles with back problems. Xx.

"Keep on moving. Some new leggings I bought from @stronger....and a #gifted top from @adanola. Welsh colours OBVIOUSLY...got a helluva sports winter coming up. @fawales in World Cup in Qatar. @welshrugbyunion with some ace games through the Autumn season

And our girls doing BRILLIANTLY too. COME ON CYMRUUUUUU."

The star recently dropped a dress size

Friends and fans flooded the comments with messages for the star. One fan wrote: "You look fantastic," with four flame emojis. A second added: "Wow looking amazing Carol."

A third penned: "Look so nice in red." A fourth added: "Inspirational," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Carol has recently revealed she dropped over a dress size after undergoing Jason Vale's Juicemaster retreat in Portugal.

The star worked hard at the retreat

During her 18 days away she updated her fans daily on her routine and shared several posts of her enjoying the gym alongside BBC presenter Alex Scott, who also flew out for the experience.

At the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

