Carol Vorderman debuts hair transformation in waist-cinching outfit - and wow

Carol Vorderman looked incredible as she took to Instagram on Saturday night to debut a glamorous new hairstyle - impressing fans as the 61-year-old revealed she did it herself.

The former Countdown star shared a series of mirror selfies as she rocked her new 'do, looking ageless as she rocked a creamy blonde hairstyle with choppy layers. The mother-of-two donned a crisp white shirt with silhouette-enhancing black leggings, cinching her waist with an oversized black belt.

Carol's figure looked phenomenal in the femenine ensemble, while her new hair fell past her shoulders in voluminous curls. "Chopped two inches off my hair this morning," Carol told fans as she worked the camera for a series of poses in her walk-in wardrobe.

"Then I tried to do big hair ....but I need a lesson from the UBER glam Mistress Of Big Hair @sarra_elgan," she penned, to which her friend replied: "You need NO lessons! Smashing it!"

Carol looked so glamorous with her monochrome outfit and vampy hair

"Also tried proper trousers and heels on....but ended up in leggings and trainers AGAIN. Am genuinely useless, but happy," Carol continued.

Fans were quick to react to the maths legend's elegant new hairstyle, flooding the comments section of her photo with hearts and flame emojis.

"Like the new image Carol, you're looking amazing as per x," read one comment, as a second fan sweetly shared: "You look so beautiful Carol and your hair looks lovely."

Carol's age-defying new look comes just after the star returned from an intense health retreat in Portugal. The TV star spent 18 days at Jason Vale's Juicemaster retreat, which sees holidaymakers only drinking four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks.

The star has just returned from an intense health retreat

The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically, though there's no denying it's a challenge on the body.

Keeping fans updated on her trip, Carol shared several photographs of herself looking incredible in bold swimwear, revealing she dropped over a dress size in the eighteen days she was at the resort.

