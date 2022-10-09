Billie Eilish makes red carpet appearance in floral silk ensemble and distinct hairdo The Happier Than Ever singer looked incredible

Billie Eilish may prefer to keep her style on the more casual side, but there's always a layer of effort and intention to it, as evidenced by her latest red, or rather green, carpet appearance.

The singer opted for an olive green silk co-ord for the Environmental Media Awards gala in Los Angeles, pairing a button-up blouse with oversized trousers.

She topped it off with black combat boots, although the outfit's tone and the dusky floral pattern on it perfectly fit the event.

It was her jet black hairdo that made the biggest impression, going for an impossibly chic pair of side swept bangs, pinned with barrettes, and a low ponytail.

Joining her on the carpet was her mom, Maggie Baird, who styled a white button down with oversized and flared black and blue satin trousers.

Fans on social media raved over Billie's fashion choice, as one user said: "Billie Eilish is so damn FINE," and another added: "One thing [about] Billie Eilish is that she'll look good no matter what."

Billie opted for an olive green silk co-ord for the green carpet

The mother-daughter duo were honored at the ceremony with the EMA Missions in Music Award for their charitable work promoting climate change and activism, especially through Billie's Happier Than Ever world tour.

She gave a speech at the ceremony, saying: "I feel like I know nothing all the time, and I never feel like I'm doing enough in a lot of ways, especially in the environment and the world, and I'm always looking to do something else.

"My mom has been the person that is always thinking about it, in this way that I'm just so in awe of.

The singer and her mom Maggie were honored at the EMAs

"I'm always just trying to do what I think my mom would want me to do, and she's always thinking ahead and cares so much about the world and people and animals and beings. I love my mom, and she's really the reason that I give a [expletive]."

