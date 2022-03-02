Billie Eilish channels Silence of the Lambs for haunting new photograph The Bad Guy singer certainly made her mark

Billie Eilish knows how to make an offbeat style statement like no other, and took to social media to show off a particularly haunting one she made recently.

The singer shared a snapshot of her cover for V Magazine's new issue, posing in a simple black button down with her dark locks falling as bangs across her face.

Billie Eilish shares sneak-peek from making of new album

However, a particular touch that elevated the photograph was the addition of a seemingly molten black butterfly, which she grabbed onto with her mouth.

The Silence of the Lambs-esque shot featured alongside the tagline: "Billie in Bloom" and fans immediately took to the comments to rave over the cover.

Many simply dropped black hearts and flame emojis, while one wrote: "OMGG IM SCREAMINGG," and another even added: "From a spider coming out of your mouth to a butterfly, character development I see," referencing one of her previous music videos.

The Everything I Wanted hitmaker shared more outtakes from her shoot for the magazine that featured her in a series of casual ensembles, from pointed beanies and button downs, to sweatshirts and ripped sweaters.

Billie channeled Silence of the Lambs for her V Magazine cover

However, one that particularly caught the interest of several fans was a latex ensemble featuring simply a scarf and gloves that many recognized.

Billie previously shared a mirror selfie of herself in her dressing room with one hand up to her head and an array of outfits behind her while donning the risqué black ensemble.

Fans instantly went wild in the comments as they raved over her appearance, although many couldn't help but wonder if it was a tease for a possible Oxytocin music video.

"SOMETHING IS COMING NSKSKS," one fan wrote, with another excitedly asking: "MUSIC VIDEO?? OXYTOCIN???"

Fans finally saw where the singer's latex look came into play

A third also commented: "WHAT IN THE OXYTOCIN IS HAPPENING HEREEE," with one fan saying: "This woman drives me crazy." It may not be Oxytocin, but we did get some pretty amazing pictures out of it!



