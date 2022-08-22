Billie Eilish enjoys day out on the town in black satin dress The Happier Than Ever singer's day off

Billie Eilish may be one of the busiest artists on the road right now, but that doesn't mean she's not willing to have fun every now and then.

While on her Happier Than Ever world tour in Asia, the singer got a couple days off to spend exploring Singapore, the most recent stop.

She shared a few photos from her day out, opting for an all black but uber chic look, donning a satin dress with a slit and a sheer hem.

Billie paired it with chunky oversized boots and a newsboy cap, plus her signature collection of chains, although they didn't come in handy throughout the day.

After posing beside a decorated wall, she revealed that the situation quickly turned as it began to rain and she ran to find shelter.

"A lot can change in twenty seconds," she even quipped in her caption, adding more snippets from her day to the post.

Billie went all black for her day out in Singapore

It also included a jaw-dropping photograph of her in a pool looking out at the city's nighttime skyline, go-karting with a friend, and taking covert videos of herself with ceiling mirrors.

Her post quickly racked up likes and comments, including one from Halsey, who simply wrote: "Cute cute cool," and a fan who commented: "STUNNING."

Another said: "Ohhhhhh this content right here… my heart," and a third added: "The prettiest girl I've ever seen," with many raving over her performance.

The Your Power performer has been having the time of her life on tour, getting to perform in cities and countries she hadn't been to before on a much grander scale.

The singer is on the Asian leg of her world tour

The Asian leg of her tour kicked off on 13 August in Manila and will end soon on 26 August in Tokyo, giving her a few more days off.

However, it picks back up quite soon on 8 September for the final leg in Oceania, starting things off in Auckland and finally concluding on the 30th with a set of shows in Perth.

