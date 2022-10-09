Gal Gadot's glow is so enviable in her latest swimsuit photos How stunning!

Gal Gadot is as glowy as it gets in her latest photographs, which couldn't be more striking.

The star shared a series of black-and-white photos where she is showcasing her natural beauty, and was inundated with compliments from fans in return.

Appearing fresh-faced and totally at ease, the photos see her in a much more relaxed state as opposed to her usual glamor shots and red carpet photos.

WATCH: Gal Gadot stars in Death on the Nile

Gal took to Instagram to share the fabulous portraits, in which she is seen sporting nothing but a simple black swimsuit and a towel wrapped around her hair.

The first of the series captures her leaning over a director style chair, as she cheekily squints her eyes and sticks her tongue out to the camera.

The cheeky and lighthearted poses carry on throughout the rest of the snapshots, and in another she is seen puckering her lips as if sending a kiss to the photographer behind the camera, and in the third she's caught mid laugh, smiling ear to ear.

The snapshots are truly stunning

It's only for the last photo that she puts on a more serious face, and it showcases her svelte physique as the camera pans out to capture the full scene.

She captioned the photos rather simply, with just a black heart emoji, but fans nonetheless ran to the comments to gush over the post.

Gal recently made an appearance at Disney's D23 Expo alongside Rachel Zegler to speak on their upcoming Snow White movie

Some of her followers wrote: "WOW Gal... Looking good," and: "One of the most beautiful women in the world," as well as: "YOU LOOK SO AMAZİNG GG!!" plus another fan wrote: "My queen," amidst plenty of flattering emojis galore.

Relaxed as she may appear in the photos, the actress is quite busy these days. She currently has two projects in post-production, a thriller titled Heart of Stone, plus Disney's live-action Snow White, in which she stars as the Evil Queen. She is also set to reprise her role as Wonder Woman for its third installment, and portray Cleopatra in an upcoming biopic.

