Gal Gadot turns heads with poolside bikini photos

Gal Gadot has been enjoying the last few weeks of summer just as much as the rest of us have and has a few snapshots to show for it.

The actress took to social media to share a glimpse at the lazy days she'd been spending by the pool, and she couldn't have looked more relaxed doing so.

As she sipped on her drink, the star donned a brown bikini that highlighted her seriously impressive physique, thanks to all the DC cinematic universe heroics.

She lazed by the water on her beach tower, at one point even extending her leg to reach out to one of her kids, whose hand could be seen reaching for her foot.

Fans quickly began bombarding her comments section with flame emojis as one even commented: "SHE HAS 3 KIDS…. 3!!!!!!"

"The WONDER woman," another said, with a third gushing: "OH WHY MY HEART IS MELTING," and a fourth also adding: "My wonder woman right there."

Gal posed by the pool for a family day of fun

The Red Notice star has been spending more time with family while also balancing shooting major projects.

She recently shared a glimpse into one of their vacations to Portugal, featuring a peek at her husband Jaron Varsano and her daughters.

Gal has talked in the past about how her career often takes a backseat when she prioritizes taking care of her family with her husband and ten-year-old Alma, Maya, eight, and one-year-old Daniella.

"Once you're a mother and you have kids, you need to plan and figure out your life," she said in an interview with InStyle Magazine earlier this year.

The actress is enjoying summer break with her husband and daughters

"They're the only thing I make sure to keep as private as possible. I want them to be naive and safe and protected. I share a lot — I believe that if I went through experiences that people can relate to or learn from, great. But as far as my family goes, I'm very protective."

