Nicole Scherzinger drops jaws in sheer crystal-embellished gown

Nicole Scherzinger served a seriously stunning look on Friday night to join Andrea Bocelli for a surprise performance at the O2.

Enchanting her fans in a crystal-embellished cape dress, the former Pussycat Dolls songstress looked sublime in a figure-skimming silver gown adorned with thousands of glittering sparkles. Adding to her glitterball ensemble, Nicole layered with an elegant embellished cape that cascaded down to the floor for her powerful performance alongside the Italian tenor and instrumentalist.

Nicole, 44, styled her raven hair into a sleek half-up, half-down style. She added fluttery lashes, a honey-hued bronzer, rosy blush and glossy pink lip to complete her glamorous makeup look.

The star looked phenomenal as she took to the stage

Taking to Instagram to share several behind-the-scenes snap from her evening, the singer penned: "With my prayers and this cape, I’m feeling like a superhero when I get up on that stage… doing what I was born to do and what I love more than anything in this world…to communicate and connect thru song."

Fans were left totally floored by her epic performance and Disney-princess inspired gown, rushing to the comments to shower Nicole in compliments. "You are a superhero babe," reassured a friend, "You look incredible."

Fans couldn't get enough of Nicole's glitzy moment

"I really admire you, you are the standard of beauty and femininity. You are super!" commented a second fan, as a third penned: "Shine bright like a diamond."

It's not the first time Nicole has rocked a head-to-toe glittering getup. For the latest episode of the The Masked Singer US, Nicole opted for a stunning burgundy jumpsuit made of an impossibly shiny fabric, featuring a flattering crossed halter neckline that created a triangular cut-out in her midriff.

Showing off her glitzy outfit with fans, the former X Factor star shared a clip to Instagram as she boldly strutted around backstage. Nicole's dazzling red hot ensemble glittered as she whipped her long jet black hair back and forth.

Nobody nails a style moment quite like Nicole Scherzinger.

