Jamie Lee Curtis on why she doesn't wear her wedding ring Jamie Lee Curtis married Christopher Guest in 1984

Golden Globes presenter Jamie Lee Curtis has been married to her husband Christopher Guest for almost 37 years, and the star doesn't wear her wedding ring for a very sentimental reason.

READ: Jamie Lee Curtis touches on family's addiction and her incredible journey to sobriety

The Halloween actress revealed to People magazine that she keeps her prized possession in a special box that means the world to her.

She explained: "In it I have my grandmother's wedding ring, my mother's wedding ring, my wedding ring, a pin my daughter gave me and a ring my son gave me."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

The box itself also has a significant meaning for her, as it was one that was gifted to her mother Janet Leigh, by her father Tony Curtis.

"I was raised in a family of 11 divorces and a lot of anger and a lot of hard feelings and yet this little box that my mother kept all those years is a physical representation of the fact that they actually liked each other," reminisced Jamie.

Jamie Lee Curtis has been married for over three decades

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis looks sensational in throwback swimsuit selfie

READ: Celeb maiden names you've forgotten: Victoria Beckham, Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and more

The 62-year-old keeps her marriage out of the spotlight, but the couple gave a rare insight into their relationship during an interactive online event last month. When HELLO! asked what the secret to their happy marriage was, Jamie had the best answer.

She candidly responded by saying: "Don't leave. That's really it – two words. Because you will want to. If you're telling me anybody who's married for a long time hasn't thought 'I hate them, I want out,' of course they have! I believe if you stay on the bus long enough, the scenery will change!"

Jamie made the first move when it came to dating

Christopher then joked: "It depends what bus!" and Jamie continued: "I think it’s crucial to put yourself in the path of love." She was referring to the fact that she approached Christopher's agent when she was interested in him all those years ago.

"I left my number. He didn’t call me by the way. And then we ran into each other at a restaurant and then he called me," she revealed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.