Alex Jones looks sensational in figure-flattering jumpsuit with the most striking detailing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones wowed The One Show viewers on Friday wearing the most beautiful cream jumpsuit - and the flattering one-piece is getting added to our wishlist immediately.

RELATED: 9 autumn wedding guest dresses you'll want to wear on repeat

The presenter looked so chic in her Aspiga cream jumpsuit, which featured the most striking frill trim. Thankfully, it's still available to shop - but you'll need to hurry.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Zip Front Jumpsuit, £250, Aspiga

SHOP NOW

The corduroy jumpsuit features a fitted bodice with a centered zip, finished with a delicate panel around the waist for the most flattering fit. The puffed shoulder sleeves add to the feminine silhouette, with wide-leg trousers and a pretty frill trim across the neck and sleeves.

Alex teamed her jumpsuit with a pair of cream boot heels, opting for delicate gold accessories and black nail polish. The mum-of-three styled her hair in her signature loose waves, wearing a soft pink lip and a touch of blush which perfectly complemented her smokey eye. Stunning!

READ: Orange dresses are having a moment right now - 27 we're loving for autumn

The jumpsuit is super versatile, making it great for any occasion. We recommend teaming it with a pair of bright heels to elevate the glam look, or opt for trainers or sandals for an effortlessly chic daywear ensemble.



Frilled Linen Jumpsuit, £95, & Other Stories

If the Aspgia one-piece is out of your budget, we're loving the frill trim on this linen jumpsuit from & Other Stories - and we think it would look so stylist paired with trainers and a longline coat.

MORE: 7 autumn fashion pieces for under £25 that we're seriously impressed with

Alex posed alongside Graham Norton, Olly Murs, Tom Fletcher and Roman Kemp

The One Show host took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of her latest look, with the caption: "Cream corduroy jumpsuit of dreams". Alex followed with a star-studded photo of herself posing alongside The One Show guests Graham Norton, Olly Murs, Tom Fletcher, and Roman Kemp.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.