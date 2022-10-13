We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The gorgeous Daisy Lowe looked incredible at the Nadine Merabi LFW show, which was held at the Royal Opera House in London.

The 33-year-old, who has just announced her first pregnancy with partner Jordan Saul, covered up her growing baby bump in a dazzling peach suit by the super chic brand. The blazer and trousers combo was trimmed with marabou feathers and gave her a sleek look. The co-ord retails at £550 and all sizes are currently in stock should you wish to invest.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Daisy, first revealed her happy news at the start of the month.

The model - whose parents are Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe - shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday in a heartfelt message posted alongside a beautiful black-and-white photo of her cradling her growing baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote: "I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you."

The baby will be a first grandchild for Daisy's parents, Pearl and Gavin, who are no doubt delighted at the news.

Daisy, who was discovered by a model scout at the age of 15 and has appeared in campaigns for brands including Louis Vuitton, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Agent Provocateur and Burberry, has learnt to take tabloid attention with a pinch of salt.

She previously told HELLO!: "At the age of 19 I made a choice not to read anything that's written about me," she says. "I just don’t touch it because it's not good for you. It either gives you a really inflated sense of self or a really deflated sense of self and I don't need to feed my ego."

