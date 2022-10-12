Victoria Beckham stuns in silky floral dress for date night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is the definition of a fashion chameleon. The designer and wife of David Beckham hit the streets of New York for an evening out with her husband looking undeniably elegant in green. For the romantic occasion captured by the MailOnline, the star fused feminine and masculine notes – merging a classically sleek dress with a sharply tailored overcoat.

Victoria, 48, slipped on a sumptuous forest green number featuring a sophisticated painterly floral print in an ochre hue. She layered the garment under the most incredible oversized overcoat, which boasted a suave silhouette, a longline cut and a double-breasted shape.

Despite stepping out at night, Victoria greeted the cameras wearing a pair of her signature large black sunglasses. She wore her brunette hair tied up in a bun and clasped a large black leather handbag showcasing decadent gold hardware. A pair of clear heels with black point-toe effect completed her timeless outfit.

The star held her husband's hand as she left her hotel. David looked smart in a navy suit layered over a crisp white shirt and a blue patterned tie. Adding a modern twist to his classic menswear ensemble, the footballing sensation wore a pair of tinted aviators to edge out his evening attire.

On Monday, the fashion designer stepped out in New York once again to spend an evening with her family - and she glimmered in emerald green.

Victoria exuded forest fairy magic in the fern-toned number which featured long sheer sleeves, an all-over leafy green sequin print, a midi length and a figure-hugging cut. The star paired her whimsical ensemble with some barely-there heels – infusing her earthy aesthetic with a pinch of sass. She also clasped a large, apple-green leather handbag for all her evening essentials.

