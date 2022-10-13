Victoria Beckham looks astounding rocking the slinkiest body con dress ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The jetsetting Victoria Beckham may have been in Paris earlier this month, but she's now strutting her stuff in New York City and we have been loving the behind-the-scenes snaps she's been posting to Instagram.

Launching Victoria Beckham Beauty in luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, VB has been super busy, but has of course made time for looking good.

She stepped out in a sky blue, metallic-textured dress from her own collection, which featured a striking asymmetrical hemline and ruched detailing at the sides. It's part of her Resort 23 collection which isn't available yet.

We will be waiting with baited breath when it drops!

Victoria looked stunning in her blue dress

The former Spice Girl wore the same style in apple green at Paris fashion week, and paired her look with the most unique choice of footwear; some bright cherry red heeled boots that made for the ultimate colour contrast.

Ahead of rocking her blue-tiful frock, the fashion mogul was seen with husband David Beckham walking the streets of the Big Apple for an evening out with her husband, looking undeniably elegant in green. For the romantic occasion captured by the MailOnline, the star teamed the classically sleek dress with a sharply tailored overcoat.

The 48-year-old's oversized overcoat, which boasted a suave silhouette, had a longline cut and a double-breasted shape.

She was alo spied carrying her latest item from her fashion line - a stunning black handbag with a striking gold chain strap. The former Spice Girl's 'Chain Pouch Bag' is priced at £890 and comes in a variety of shades, from pink to green. Previously interacting with fans about the arm candy on Instagram, the mother-of-four said: "I’m in love with the chain detail on my new Chain Pouch bag! It was inspired by a watch that @DavidBeckham gave me a few years ago." Love that…

