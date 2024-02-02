6 best feather pyjamas to wear out-out - because this PJ trend isn't going to sleep anytime soon

Feather pyjamas are everywhere right now; Georgia Harrison has worn countless feathered pjs in the Love Island All Stars villa, they were also spotted in the Barbie movie, and they've no doubt taken over your Instagram feed in recent years.

As we approach hen party szn, you're about to see a lot more, too!

One pair stand out - and that's the Nadine Merabi Darcie PJs, £180 - these have been a hit with celebrities and influencers (and myself!) for a while now. TV star Amanda Holden once posed at home wearing the hot pink pair, the WeAreTwinset girls rocked a monochrome look, and Rachel Stevens wore her 'birthday suit' on Instagram - it's an outfit that works with heels for a night out and your slippers when you get home - how fantastic is that?!

© Getty Images, Instagram From left to right: Amanda Holden wearing Nadine Merabi, Georgia Harrison wearing Nasty Gal, Margot Robbie wearing Sleeper

Another designer pair the celebrities love is the Sleeper feathered PJs, £390. Hollywood star Margot Robbie wore her pink feathered set to attend a special screening of Barbie back in 2023. Shop a similar pair with 50% off, at Net-a-Porter, priced at £163.

Influencer Jenee' Naylor is a big fan of the trend, telling us: "Feather pyjamas will never go out to style because they are the ultimate go-to glam look that’s perfect for any occasion! Whether you’re in need of an elevated look for a self-care night in, or searching for the perfect gift for your girlfriend, feather pjs are a great option! Because they tend to come as a set, styling feather pjs can be super simple and can easily be dressed up or down. A nice long-sleeve and pants feather PJ set can easily be paired with a sandal heel and clutch handbag for a date night, or paired with slides and a crossbody for a casual look out on the town. Below is a roundup of some quality feather PJs across different price points."

We've rounded up the best feathered PJs for your nights out or your hen party celebrations. You've got to love an outfit you can wear to sip Prosecco on the couch, hit the dancefloor and then saunter off to bed without having to change. But be warned - you might find feathers everywhere!

How we chose the best feather pyjamas

Glam factor: These PJs are rarely to sleep in (though some might!), this is for a look, and for photo opportunities. The goal is to look glam, so we wanted to keep this edit as chic as possible.

Washable: It's key that you can wash your feather PJs, so we've included the washing instructions with each suggestion.

Best feather pyjamas for 2024

1/ 6 Nadine Merabi 'Darcie' Feather Pyjamas In Hot Pink Nadine Merabi 'Darcie' Feather Pyjamas Sizes available: UK XS - XXL Colours available: Multiple Shipping: UK Standard Delivery & Next Day Delivery available Returns: 14 days Washing instructions: Due to the feather detailing, these pyjamas are suitable for gentle dry clean or gentle hand wash only. Cool iron on reverse Made from beautifully designed silk touch fabric, these little beauties will make you feel amazing whether it’s date night, a trip away or girls night. These make for a wonderful gift as well - perfect if you're buying your bridesmaids a present.

£180 AT NADINE MERABI $250 AT NADINE MERABI 2/ 6 Nasty Gal Satin Feather Pyjama Shirt And Trousers Set Nasty Gal Feather Pyjamas In Red Sizes available: UK 6 - 14 Colours available: Red, Black, Blush, Brown Shipping: UK Standard Delivery & Next Day Delivery available Returns: 28 days, free for NGVIP customers Washing instructions: Take off feathers before wash! Wash at 30 degrees With Valentine's Day coming up these ruby red feathered PJs will be perfect for cold nights with your true love. Wear with a matching red lip and bombshell hair.

£48.30 (SAVE 30%) AT NASTY GAL FROM $34 AT NASTY GAL 3/ 6 Sleeper Party Pajamas Set with Detachable Feathers in White Sleeper Feather Pyjamas In White Sizes available: UK XS - XXXL Colours available: White, Black, Green, Tan Shipping: Free for orders over £300 Returns: Free within 14 days Washing instructions: Take off feathers before wash! Dry clean or wash cold with mild detergent. Do not tumble dry. Warm iron. Do not iron feathers. Do not bleach. The cult white pyjamas set with feather trims are so comfy and they can be worn again and again. This flamboyant pyjama set is cut to a laid-back, oversized fit. The detachable feathers at the cuffs and ankles scream old school glamour of classic Hollywood movies and we love these styled with gold jewellery. £390 AT SLEEPER $390 AT SLEEPER 4/ 6 Etsy Bridal Feather Pyjamas Etsy Feather Pyjamas In Pink Sizes available: Larger bust or wider hips order a size up. US SIZING as follows: 0-4 is a small, 4-6 medium, 6-10 large, 10-14 XL and 14-20 2xl. Under notes to seller give your size Colours available: Multiple options Shipping: UK Standard Delivery & Next Day Delivery available Returns: No returns on personalised orders Washing instructions: Machine wash safe gentle cycle and hang dry After sifting through the reviews on this Etsy seller, it's clear to see the majority are happy with their order. One shopper said: "The pajamas are great quality! cant wait to wear them for my bachelorette party. They came in really fast too!" We like that there are plenty of colours to choose from and the fact that you can opt for long pants or shorts. FROM £28.71 (50% OFF) AT ETSY FROM $28.99 AT ETSY 5/ 6 True Decadence Satin Feather Pyjamas In Black True Decadence Feather Pyjamas In Black Sizes available: UK XS - XXL Colours available: Black Shipping: UK Standard Delivery Returns: Free returns Washing instructions: Due to the feather detailing, hand wash only, Do not tumble dry Staying in might be the new going out, these are perfect for lounging in, and are cut form satin for a smooth and comfortable wear. £145 AT JOHN LEWIS $325 AT TRUE DECADENCE 6/ 6 Amazon Feather Pyjamas Amazon Feather Pjs Sizes available: UK S - XL Colours available: Multiple Shipping: Free for Prime members Returns: Free Washing instructions: Hand wash only If you're expecting these to look super luxurious, you're probably going to be disappointed. The reviews state that the material looks cheap but if you're looking for an inexpensive way to adopt the trend, they're worth a shot and you can always return if you're not happy. One shopper said a quick steam and they looked "amazing" and that they were a bargain. FROM £22.40 AT AMAZON FROM $23.99 AT AMAZON

Meet the expert

Jenee' Naylor is a fashion influencer and style expert, and a regular front row guest at NYFW. She has become a regular on US TV, making appearances as a style expert on The Today Show and The Tamron Hall Show. Jenee has large followings on Instagram, and YouTube, where she shares her passion for luxury fashion, beauty, and entrepreneurship. Jenee is a huge proponent of wise spending, and loves sharing her “cost per wear” mentality with her audience.

Meet the writer

© Leanne Bayley

Hello, I'm Leanne, the Director of Lifestyle & Commerce at HELLO! In case you can't tell, I'm a big fan of the feather pyjama trend and my current favourites are the Nadine Merabi Darcie PJs - mentioned above. They're glam, they're fabulous and they're comfy. If you're in-between sizes I would size down. Feel free to ask me any questions via Instagram @leannebayley.