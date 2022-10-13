Shania Twain recreates iconic fashion moment in jaw-dropping crystal-embellished dress

In case you missed Shania Twain's jaw-dropping outfit at the ACM Honors, the country music legend took to Instagram on Thursday to share a glittering throwback video in tribute to her awards through the years – giving that dress one more chance to shine.

Shania stole the show back in August this year, donning a black velvet dress that cinched in her waist. Featuring a plunging neckline, a daring thigh-high split, elegant halter neck design, and a dramatic train that trailed behind her, Shania's glitzy ebony-hued gown wasn't her only look of the night.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman hitmaker also dazzled in a glittering gold dress to receive her ACM Poet's Award. Stepping onto the stage in a showstopping gown complete with a key-hole neckline, statement animal print and shimmering gold accents, Shania's dress looked strikingly similar to one she wore at the ACM Honors back in 1996.

Shania shared a throwback of her ACM success through the years

In the clip shared with Shania's impressive 1.8 million Instagram followers, the 57-year-old star gave a glimpse at the black glittering ball gown she wore back in the nineties, proving her fashion icon status.

Shania rocked a glittering key-hole dress back in 1996

"From 1995 to 2022," Shania penned in the caption, causing her fans to flood the comments with messages of support. "Iconic then, Iconic now. We love you, Shania!" wrote one fan, as another shared: "Just wow! You deserve it! You're the best!!!"

"Such an icon. You are such a beautiful person both inside and out! You have a heart of Gold. Congratulations," a third fan gushed.

The singer was honored with the ACM Poet's Award at this year's event, which is presented to a "country music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs' impact on the culture of country music".

The country music legend wore a similar dress in 2022

Other stars at the event, held at the historic Ryman Auditorium, included Avril Lavigne, who presented Shania with her award.

Avril "channeled her inner Shania Twain" by adding leopard print to her outfit in a nod to Shania's iconic hooded ensemble worn in her 1998 music video for That Don't Impress Me Much.

