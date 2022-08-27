Shania Twain displays endless legs in daring thigh-split dress

Shania Twain made her return to the stage to begin her final set of shows of her Let's Go Vegas residency on Friday evening - and she certainly dressed up for the occasion.

The country superstar's legs looked endless in an incredible stage outfit that consisted of a leopard print bodysuit, black leather boots and a sheer black dress that featured a risque thigh-high split and cobweb pattern. It was just one of many she donned for the concert.

Alongside a video of highlights from the evening, she wrote: "I had a blast being back in Vegas last night! Thank you to everyone who came out… The outfits!! You all looked gorgeous! One show down… seven parties to go!! Saturday night - LET'S DO THIS!!!"

Fans were quick to react, with one gushing: "GO SHANIA!!! Your looks are everything," followed by a string of fire emojis. Another wrote: "One the most gorgeous woman on the planet, Shania, how could you not love this woman, absolutely perfect."

Someone else added: "You are so beautiful!!!" and a fourth simply commented: "Absolute QUEEN."

The reigning queen of country will be wrapping up her shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood after a two-year stint next month. Shania's final shows will take place from 26 August 26 to 10 September. Those lucky enough to get tickets will be treated to some of her biggest hits, including Man! I Feel Like a Woman! You're Still The One and That Don't Impress Me Much.

The country singer looked incredible in the stage outfit

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realized she had made it, which was after her album, The Woman in Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at Number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album.

