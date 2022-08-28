Shania Twain celebrates birthday in style ahead of emotional Las Vegas farewell

Shania Twain sure knows how to celebrate big time, and in style! As she rang in her 57th birthday, she seriously amped up the glamor.

The star celebrated her birthday looking fabulous as ever, plus the best way she knows how, by rocking it out on stage.

Her Las Vegas residency set the stage for the epic birthday festivities, where not only did she perform some of her hit songs clad in impressive looks, but fans also sang back to her as the whole audience took a moment to sing her happy birthday.

WATCH: A clip from Shania's documentary

For her special day, as she sang her iconic Man! I Feel Like a Woman song at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, she donned a shiny black gown with a long train featuring an impossibly high slit, paired with black, elbow-length gloves and a top hat.

However, by the time the crowd was singing happy birthday to her, she had changed into another all black look, consisting of flowy pants with slits up its sides, plus a shiny crop-top layered with a moto-style fur vest.

Though she surely had a blast in Las Vegas, the birthday show was quite bittersweet, as it kicked off the final stretch of her residency.

Shania reminisced over all of her fabulous looks

Shania took to Instagram to look back at some of her epic looks from the past months, which featured plenty of fur jackets, leopard leotards, and thigh-high slits galore.

In the caption, she wrote: "I had a blast being back in Vegas last night! Thank you to everyone who came out… The outfits!! You all looked gorgeous! One show down… seven parties to go!! Saturday night - LET'S DO THIS!!!"

The star truly celebrated in style

She also acknowledged the tough farewell she was facing in another post, writing: "Final run of my #LetsGoVegas residency starts tonight... I already know I'm going to be so emotional when it ends. Let's go out with a bang."

Fans did not hesitate to praise her for both the fashion she brought out and the epic performances, writing: "Saw this show three times and absolutely loved it!!!!" and: "Ahh you're amazing Shania," as well as: "You are so special," plus another one added: "The best show ever."

