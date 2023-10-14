Shania Twain explores her sense of style in nothing but a hat and cowboy boots

Shania Twain may be a country music legend but she is also known for being a fashion icon – and one look in particular really got fans talking.

In 2022, as she was promoting her album Waking Up Dreaming, the 58-year-old shared a series of pictures exploring her androgynous sense of style but one snap revealed the Canadian songstress wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and Barbie-pink Western boots.'

"The iconic looks that I’m known for through my career go both ways - fashion doesn’t have a gender to me," explained Shania in the caption of her Instagram post. "And the photoshoot for Waking Up Dreaming was no different, I wanted to play with masculinity and femininity... as I have done my whole life."

Fans loved the star's empowering post, rushing to the comments to share their love for her album artwork. "You wear it so well Man! I feel like a woman," wrote one fan, as others simply called the looks "gorgeous".

"I’ve always loved your style!" gushed a third fan, while a fourth comment read: "Beautiful inside and out."

© Getty Shania Twain lit up Austin City Limits Music Festival with her electric red hair

Shania has never been a novice when it comes to shapeshifting in the style department, and this past year she unveiled a series of stunning performance looks during her sell-out Queen of Me tour.

The mom-of-one superstar also recently performed at Austin City Limits Music Festival, taking to the stage in a glittering silver halterneck top and matching white denim shorts adorned with rhinestones. Shania's chainmail top couldn't have been more extra as she also accessorized with several layers of chunky rhinestone pieces and sparkling crystals dripping from her outfit.

Most striking, however, was Shania's cherry red, waist-length hair, a major switch up from her well known natural, brunette curls.

© Getty Images Shania has long been a fashion chameleon

It's not the first time the Grammy Award winning star has rocked a new hair color though; finishing up her UK and Ireland leg of her tour, Shania closed the show wearing an electric pink wig styled in tumbling mermaid waves.

For her Queen of Me tour, Shania has been joined by her doting husband, Nestlé exec Frédéric Thiébaud, 53, who has been proudly capturing moments of his wife mid-performance.

Shania and Frédéric at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

Shania and Frédéric tied the knot on January 1, 2011, having found love after it was revealed that her now ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange was having an affair with Frédéric's then wife and Shania's assistant-slash-best friend Marie-Anne.

In an interview with The Guardian, Shania spoke openly of their love, calling it "passionate on every level". "I used to be very monotone in my relationships. Poor Freddy pays the price, because I'm like: If I'm ever getting married again, this is me. I don't think Mutt ever knew me. That's the difference."