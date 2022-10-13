Billie Eilish's retro-chic transformation for new campaign relived The Happier Than Ever singer is quite the chameleon

Billie Eilish's style evolution has definitely been one for the ages, going from a more grunge style to embracing a retro-chic vibe.

The singer recently turned quite a few heads when she posed for a Gucci Eyewear campaign, adopting more of the vintage glamor she's become known for.

While bathed in all black to match her dark locks, in one of the photos, she was dressed in a mysterious, noir-ish ensemble.

She wore a sheer Gucci dress with patterning, wearing pastel pink sunglasses while lounging on a hot pink car, flashing her lavish multi-colored manicure. Her hair was styled in bangs and covered with a head scarf.

The photo garnered a strong reaction from her followers, and over four million likes, as one Amanda Kloots simply dropped an emoji of praise and wrote: "Dead," while several others simply shared heart and flame emojis.

Billie embraced the noir aesthetic for her Gucci Eyewear campaign

The bad guy singer has certainly been making some incredible style statements lately, opting for an olive green silk co-ord for the recent Environmental Media Awards Gala in Los Angeles, pairing a button-up blouse with oversized trousers.

She topped it off with black combat boots, although the outfit's tone and the dusky floral pattern on it perfectly fit the event.

It was her jet black hairdo that made the biggest impression, going for an impossibly chic pair of side swept bangs, pinned with barrettes, and a low ponytail.

Joining her on the carpet was her mom, Maggie Baird, who styled a white button down with oversized and flared black and blue satin trousers. The two were honored with the EMA Missions in Music Award.

The singer went for oversized olive green silk at the EMA Gala

Fans on social media raved over Billie's fashion choice, as one user said: "Billie Eilish is so damn FINE," and another added: "One thing [about] Billie Eilish is that she'll look good no matter what."

