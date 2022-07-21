Frankie Bridge is a Hollywood dream in Audrey Hepburn-inspired bodycon dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge stole the spotlight at ITV's summer party on Wednesday evening, stepping out at London's upmarket Sanderson hotel in a sleek bodycon dress that could rival Hollywood's red carpet.

The Loose Women star, 33, was a vision of beauty in a classic black tube dress complete with plunging sweetheart neckline, invisible back zip and sleek tapered skirt. Frankie's feminine silhouette looked incredible in the slick gown, elevated with a pair of strappy black heels.

Letting her dress do all the talking, Frankie chose not to accessorise her ensemble. The brunette beauty styled her glossy tresses into a chic messy bun, allowing beachy waves to fall down and frame her pretty features.

Frankie was a vision in black to attend ITV's Summer Party ©GoffPhotos

We can't stop thinking about the statement neckline on Frankie's daring dress. The deep plunge and scalloped neckline is synonymous with iconic designer label Saint Laurent - but we're certain the star's dress is a lookalike from popular brand Solace.

Solace London's aptly named 'Audrey' gown is chic, strapless and figure-hugging, AKA a Hollywood dream. Cut from stretch-crepe with a sculpted neckline and back slit, channel Audrey Hepburn's timeless glamour in this versatile frock.

The star looked incredible in the plunging bodycon gown ©GoffPhotos

At £390, Frankie's dress is far higher-end than her usual high street archive, but there's no denying her statement LBD is an effortlessly chic staple to add instant elegance to any wardrobe.

Available in select sizes, you can still snap up Frankie's stunning Audrey Hepburn-inspired gown online.

Solace 'Audrey' Dress, £390, Net-a-Porter

If you dare to wear a mini, PrettyLittleThing has a striking scalloped lookalike for a fraction of the price. Featuring a black material with ruched detailing and a wired bust design, we'd style this with slip-on heels and minimal accessories for dreamy date night look.

Plunge Bodycon Dress, £25, PrettyLittleThing

It's not the first time this week that Frankie has inspired fans with her fashion choices, and on Wednesday she rocked a laidback look on Instagram.

Swapping her feminine floral dresses and satin suits for a pair of black gym leggings from Sweaty Betty, the presenter added a grey sweatshirt from Sporty and Rich, a large leather quilted tote bag by Yves Saint Laurent with gold logo detailing and a black Ganni baseball cap.

Frankie completed her on-the-go aesthetic with a pair of white and grey Nike sneakers – infusing the outfit with a luxury sporty spice appeal, and we couldn't love it more.

