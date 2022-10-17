Carrie Underwood debuts new skill while looking ultra glam in hotpants The mom-of-two is an icon

Carrie Underwood blew fans away when she showcased a new talent at her 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour on Sunday evening – and she rocked a must-see ensemble while doing it!

The multi-talented mom-of-two kicked off her highly anticipated tour at the weekend and stunned fans when she stepped out on stage in Nashville, Tennessee, looking out of this world in white rhinestone cowboy boots, figure-flattering black denim hotpants and a fun, sparkly jersey striped top. The 39-year-old star's sparkly ensemble wasn't the only reason that fans were dazzled, Carrie took to the drums like a rockstar.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's onstage look is so unexpected

Carrie's never before seen talent was witnessed by thousands who were mesmerized by her solo drumming set. The blonde beauty's curls flung free as she headbanged and raised the roof.

As soon as Carrie's 11.9 million strong Instagram fanbase spotted the video, it went viral and even made it onto Nashville's 'The Nash News' account, captioned: "Okay but seriously… what CAN’T @carrieunderwood do?!"

Thrilled fans caught Carrie's stunning debut on film

Fans were in awe and gushed: "She needs to do half time at the football game seriously", while another fan enthused, "Carrie is so amazing, never ceases to surprise us!" and a third fan eagerly chimed in to mention that they had been there that special night, replying "was there last night and she was unbelievable!!"

Carrie's stunning outfit sealed that concert as a moment to remember one fan put it perfectly: "I swear, my jaw drops every time I see her."

Carrie's go to look never goes out of style

The singer worked out hard to prepare for this tour and the fantastic array of outfits that she will soon debut. Carrie recently revealed the exact leg workout she favors from her fitness app Fit52.

Taking to the app's official Instagram page, Carrie, who is put through her paces by her longtime trainer Eve Overland, demonstrated a few moves in a video captioned: "Get Carrie's real leg workout Fit52." The workout has been adapted for all fitness levels and claims to "strengthen, sculpt, and tone your legs".

If Carrie's fabulous denim shorts and cowboy boots look on Sunday is anything to go by, fashion fans can look forward to seeing Carrie in more fantastic outfits – she really can do anything.

