Olivia Wilde just wore Lululemon's comfiest leggings - and they're up to 75% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you love Olivia Wilde’s off-duty look, don’t worry darling - her favorite Lululemon leggings are on sale!

RELATED: Olivia Wilde uses this affordable moisturizer that you can get on Amazon

We’ve spotted the director multiple times out and about rocking Lululemon’s Align leggings, and you can now get a pair for yourself in literally dozens of colors for up to 75% off in the brand’s We Made Too Much sale.

RELATED: Princess Kate & Kim Kardashian BOTH love this Lululemon jacket - and it's on sale

SHOP: Nordstrom Rack's Sweaty Betty sale would be a hit with fan Princess Kate

Olivia loves to keep fit - and her go-to leggings are the Lululemon 'Align'

Align leggings are one of Lululemon’s most comfortable workout staples and it seems that Harry Styles’s famous girlfriend doesn’t leave home without them.

Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25", 17 colors, were from $128 now from $29, Lululemon

Created for yoga, but really amazing for any low-impact workout or even just as leisurewear, they’re ultra lightweight, buttery soft and stretchy and have a super comfy high-rise waistband.

Align High-Rise Pant 28", 42 colors, were from $98 now from $29, Lululemon

It’s no wonder the leggings are a celebrity favorite, with fans like Chrissy Teigen, Blonde’s Ana de Armas, Camilla Cabello, Lori Harvey… well, basically just about everyone in Hollywood who loves a stylish pair of workout pants!

And did we mention that Align leggings have a pocket big enough to hold your key or phone?

We might even grab more than one pair…

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.