Olivia Wilde has shared her most daring social media photograph yet! The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share a striking - and bold - snapshot showing her posing in the nude.

Olivia stripped off in order to be pictured for her latest campaign with True Botanicals, which she promoted during an interview with Vogue.

The image shows Olivia laying on a towel with strips of sunlight falling on her skin as she rubs oil into her arm. The mom-of-two posted a second picture on her Stories showing her topless and posing on a bench outside wearing just a pair of white linen trousers.

Olivia looks incredible in her daring new pictures

Olivia - chief brand partner for True Botanicals for the past five years - spoke about her approach to beauty to the publication and revealed how becoming a mother had impacted her decisions.

"I wanted to be smarter about taking care of myself so that I can be around longer for my kids, I didn't want to slather on a bunch of carcinogens onto my skin everyday," the Booksmart director explained.

The star shared the snaps on her Instagram Stories

"I also wanted to simplify it just for efficiency because I don't know who has time for a 12-step beauty routine. I personally don't."

She continued: "And it came from different stages of motherhood. When I was pregnant, I wanted to find clean products that were safe. When I had little kids, it was the same instinct, not wanting to expose them to any kind of toxic chemicals on my skin."

Olivia shares two children with ex Jason

Olivia shares her children with ex, Jason Sudeikis. The couple were together from November 2011 until November 2020 and welcomed son Otis, seven, and four-year-old daughter Daisy.

Following the end of their romance, Olivia has been linked to Harry Styles. They met on the set of her upcoming directorial movie Don't Worry Darling after she hired him to replace actor Shia LaBeouf.

