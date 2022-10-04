Tess Daly wows in velvet suit on day date with husband Vernon Kay

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Sunday, Tess Daly uploaded a lovely natural shot of herself and husband, Vernon Kay, wearing a stunning velvet suit. The pair looked to be in great spirits as they enjoyed their day date.

Tess' suit came from Biba at House of Fraser, the line she collaborated with in 2021. It's great to see her rewearing such a glam item that she has previously worn, and styling it up for the daytime too, by adding trainers and a simple shirt. Sadly this past -season buy is no longer available, but we've found a great lookalike; keep scrolling!

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

The mother-of-two always looks stylish and now that Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, we get to see more of the blonde beauty looking super glam.

On Saturday evening, the TV star took to the ballroom floor with her gorgeous partner in crime, Claudia Winkleman in tow, wearing a striking white mini-dress that showed off her toned legs.

The star shared the look on her Instagram Stories as she marched through the corridors behind Elstree Studios. "See you soon," she captioned the small clip, after adding a sparkly filter.

Get the look!

Florentine Velvet Co-ord Trousers, £89, Phase Eight, Florentine Velvet Co-Ord Top, £89, Phase Eight

Stylist James Yardley, is the mastermind behind all of Tess' outfits. He has an impressive portfolio of clients including Olympian Tom Daley, Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black and Ted Lasso star and Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham.

Together with the show's wardrobe team, Tess works with the best in fashion. She previously told HELLO!: "The wardrobe department on Strictly are amazing. I take my hat off to them, because they work so hard and they make so many costumes during a live show even, they make it look easy."

