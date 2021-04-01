Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's family home is the dream Strictly star Tess shared a new photo

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly and I'm A Celebrity star Vernon Kay share a beautiful home along with their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

The couple often share glimpses from inside on social media, and a new post from Tess gave fans a look at their stunning kitchen.

She posed alongside a central island with a black quartz worktop and modern stools with bronze frames and cream suede seats, while white wooden flooring is also visible.

Tess Daly shared a photo from her kitchen

Tess took to Instagram with the picture to mark the start of a new month and season.

"Morning April," she wrote. "I've given in to the joys of Spring cleaning and am busy clearingout the cupboards; can't lie I'm kind of enjoying it. I rediscovered these @juicycouture trousers from about 20 years ago, feels like a win.

"First day of the Easter hols here and other plans include banana pancakes for brunch, planting the palm tree @vernonkay got me for my birthday, shopping for Easter eggs and cleaning the barbecue in the hope that the sun might make a reappearance. Happy Easter all!"

WATCH: Tess Daly films inside stunning kitchen

Strictly star Tess previously shared a different video from the kitchen as she demonstrated her culinary skills back in June.

She stood at the island, while the angle also revealed light grey cupboards in the background, as well as a glass induction hob above the island.

Elsewhere in the house, Tess, Vernon and their daughters have their own private swimming pool, and a huge garden with space for Tess' beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

Tess told HELLO! in a past interview that her favourite way to spend time at home is "to do ordinary things" like "baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework". She added: "I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

