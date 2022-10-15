Tess Daly looks so glamorous in gorgeous red velvet suit

Tess Daly's dazzling looked incredible on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing wearing a fabulous new outfit consisting of a striking velvet red suit that she had paired with nude heels.

The mother-of-two wore her hair in her signature style and sparkling, flawless makeup highlighted her stunning features.

Tess was styled by her regular stylist James Yardley and her hair on the evening was done by Christian Vermaak, while her makeup look was thanks to Aimee Adams.

Fashion fans had eagerly waited for Tess to reveal her outfit for Saturday's live show and they were not disappointed when she stepped out on the show.

Claudia also looked incredible rocking a slinky black dress with silver boots.

James shared a cheeky clip of Tess and Claudia

Tess is in awe of the wardrobe team at Strictly. She previously told HELLO!: "The dancers have all sorts of incredible, invisible body suits sewed in underneath those costumes that you don't see - and they are there to hold everything in place. For example, the men's shirts have like bodice sewn into them that fasten underneath like body. It's almost like a Spanx leotard underneath the shirt, that keeps the shirt in place."

She added: "For example, if a guy on the show does the rumba, you have to think about the amount of activity he's doing - it's so very energetic. Also there's routines on the floor so they are sewn in. There's lots going on underneath the costume that you don't see on top, to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions because obviously there's a lot of movement going on. There's like a scaffolding going on underneath that we don't see!"

Wow!

The blonde presenter is frequently blown away by how hard the wardrobe team work. "The wardrobe department are amazing. I take my hat off to them, because they work so hard and they make so many costumes during a live show even, they make it look easy."

