Louise Redknapp's sultry black bustier wedding dress for whirlwind yacht nuptials

Louise Redknapp (née Nurding) went public with her new boyfriend Drew Michael at the Pride of Britain Awards 2023, five years after she divorced her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

The former Eternal singer and the former footballer – who is now married to model Frida – were married from 1998 to 2018, during which time they welcomed sons Charley and Beau. Despite the fact that Louise chose her wedding dress in just three days, it continues to be one of the most memorable celebrity bridal gowns of all time. Do you remember the Y2K butterflies and daring black corset?

Louise and Jamie were holidaying on the islands of Bermuda when he popped the question in 1998. Instead of planning their big day for the following 18 months, they wasted no time walking down the aisle and exchanged vows days later. That doesn't leave a lot of time to organise a venue or a wedding dress, but the former couple managed to pull off an impressive big day which saw Louise arrive by horse-drawn carriage in a white spaghetti strap bridal dress layered over a contrasting corset.

The sheer tulle material of the bodice revealed the black lacy corset underneath, which is normally an unconventional colour for a bride. The flattering ruched style continued in the floor-length skirt, while butterfly accents added the finishing touches.

A small embroidered butterfly was visible on her bodice while her blue butterfly heels and matching hair clip could have acted as her 'something blue.'

The former couple got married on a yacht in Bermuda before splitting in 2018

With just 30 guests around them, the Eternal singer and former footballer reportedly said 'I do' at sunset on a luxurious 80-foot yacht owned by millionaire Nigel Prescott. Jamie's dad Harry Redknapp said at the time: "We love this place and wouldn't dream of having the wedding anywhere else."

They carried on the celebrations at the Marriott Castle Hotel overlooking Castle Harbour and Harrington Sound, with tennis courts, a golf course and three heated swimming pools nearby.

Louise shares her sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

The ceremony came just days after Jamie popped the question in their hotel room. Speaking to The Mirror about the surprise (and slightly underwhelming) proposal, Louise said: "We were sitting in his room, and he said to me, 'I think we should probably get married, then.'

"It wasn't the most romantic proposal, and I think we even had a silly row afterwards when I told him he shouldn't have proposed just because he felt it was the right thing to do." She confessed: "I mean, only I could have accepted a proposal in that way! But we were happy, and the wheels were set in motion for us to tie the knot."

© Shutterstock Louise Redknapp's boyfriend Drew Michael joined her at the Pride Of Britain Awards

They split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage and the divorce was finalised by 2018. Louise opened up about her love life in an interview with HELLO! in 2020, where she admitted the breakdown of her marriage was a gradual process. "For so much of my married life I was extremely happy," she said. "But bit by bit I began to unravel. I felt as if I was a spectator watching my life unfold; I was losing myself and felt very lonely. The lives of everyone around me were so fast-paced whereas mine felt stagnant.”

She added that she hadn't ruled out dating or even getting married again in the future. "Over the last two years all my energy has gone into my boys, my career, making a new home and feeling confident. It would be nice to enjoy some male company, though.

"If the right man turns up and sparks fly, who knows where it will lead. I’m the softest, soppiest human being on the planet. I’m not looking to get married again – but I wouldn’t rule it out. Whoever I meet will have big shoes to fill."

