Louise Redknapp rocks ultra-chic autumnal blazer as she launches stunning new collection

Louise Redknapp embraced autumn on Thursday with the most perfect check print blazer and baggy jeans combo.

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old shared a trio of candid snaps drawing attention to her chic outfit. Joined by her pet pooch Banksy Blu, Louise looked sensational in a layered outfit featuring baggy jeans, a simple black knit and an oversized grey check blazer.

The mum-of-two elevated her outfit with a slinky silver bracelet, white trainers, star earrings and a pair of stylish black sunglasses.

Louise wore her freshly snipped hair down, opting to flick the front section to one side for a playful, carefree look.

The singer captioned her post: "Loving the pieces from my new @peacocks_fashion Edit, looking forward to you seeing the collection including this jacket which is one of my personal faves and is available now."

The star looked stunning in a chic blazer

Louise's fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "The new edit is lovely especially this jacket, loving Bansky's cameo," whilst a second penned: "Still not over the hair".

"Looking stunningly beautiful Louise," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Cool photos Louise and you look lovely," followed by two red heart emojis.

Louise's exciting collection update comes after she shared a glimpse of her stunning home transformation.

Earlier this month, the star shared a reel detailing all the incredible renovations she made to her stunning Surrey home which included updating three cosy living areas, her garden, and her perfect dining area.

Louise's home transformation

The mum-of-two added that the updates had added "a bit of character" to her home, and her fans couldn't help but agree. "Stunning! Looks amazing," one commented. "Think this is my dream house, love it all," another wrote, while a third told Louise: "So gorgeous."

Switching things up, Louise ditched her white bright interiors for a more opulent, cosy aesthetic. The star painted her walls a dark charcoal hue and replaced her grey sofas with a tan leather three-seater and a chic chaise longue.

